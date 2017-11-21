‘Bigger, better and brighter’ planned for Diss for Saturday’s big switch-on extravaganza

One of the organisers behind Saturday’s Christmas lights switch-on has promised a festive event like no other the town of Diss has ever seen.

Chris Moyse, chairman of the Diss Christmas Lights committee, said there would be a “slight break in tradition” – with lights set to sparkle in the Heritage Triangle, and day’s proceedings beginning earlier than normal, at noon.

MDEP-26-11-2016-062 Mayor and Ben Langley switch on lights Diss Xmas Lights 2016

“Diss is coming off the back of what was a very successful carnival this year, which attracted 6,000 to 7,000 people,” he said. “These events means greater footfall for the town, it gets people to come out and enjoy themselves.

“We are making sure we know how to run events, and it is very much geared around entertainment and a slick running order.

“Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. The wider Christmas Lights team have been working together for the past four or five years and are a well-oiled machine.”

The day will kick-off at 12pm with street entertainment on Market Hill – including magician Ali Shazan on the main stage.

Park Radio will welcome the masses at 3pm, the Joint School Choirs from Diss and Roydon perform at 3.10pm, followed by Bollywood Sparkles (3.35pm), juggling and acrobatics (4.15pm), and Grooveapolitan (5pm).

The grand switch-on will take place at 5.30pm, with help from the stars of Sleeping Beauty, being performed at the Norwich Theatre Royal in December – and at 5.40pm, Grooveapolitan return for a second set.

And there will be refreshments on offer, too.