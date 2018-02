A 15-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Attleborough, has been found safe and well.

Tilly Rawling was reported missing on Sunday and was thought to be in either London, Norwich or Edinburgh.

The teenager was found in the Norwich area in the early hours of yesterday.

It followed urgent pleas for any sightings by her father, Matthew, on Facebook, the social networking website, and a police appeal.

Police have thanked the public for their help.