Attleborough firm ‘proud’ to receive prestigious award from the Ministry of Defence

The managing director of an Attleborough firm says he was proud after they received an Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Scheme award from the Ministry of Defence.

Six East Anglian employers were celebrated at an event at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, which saw Attleborough’s Anglian Demolition and Asbestos recognised for supporting the defence community.

The business was praised for its support during the past seven years, in both employment and sponsorship of various Battalion sports teams – even going head-to-head with the RAF in a Tornado pull for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The company, which received the award from Commodore Matt Harrison OBE Royal Navy, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, actively seeks veterans, reservists and their families and accommodates staff commitments to the forces.

Managing director Lee Storer said: “We are extremely proud to be presented with this award. The depth of experience and loyalty reservists and veterans have brought to our company has been immense.

“We are particularly proud of the subsequent links we have established with the Royal Anglians, which has resulted in us sponsoring both their rugby and football teams and being invited to attend various training exercises.

“We also recently had the pleasure of accommodated lads from the Royal Engineers, giving them work experience in a civilian demolition company for a week – I think we all learned a lot from each other.

“Would we recommend others to employ from the forces sector? We most certainly would.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme was launched in 2014 by the Prime Minister to recognise and reward UK employers.

The scheme has bronze, silver and gold awards for employers that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to the Armed Forces.