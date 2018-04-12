Attleborough firm launches new mental health first aid course

q Have you got a story you would like featured on this page? Are you about to start a new business? Has your company won an award? Perhaps you are expanding? If so, email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk or call 01379 658019 and we’ll do the rest.

A Norfolk training provider is aiming to break down the myths and taboos surrounding mental health by offering courses to employers and staff members.

Rosedale Training, based in Attleborough, runs professional two-day mental health first aid courses designed to teach people within businesses and organisations how to spot the signs and symptoms of mental ill health and provide help on a first aid basis.

Director, Anne Beckett-Allen, became a mental health first aider after learning there were no courses available in south Norfolk or north Suffolk.

Anne said: “As an employer myself, we support staff members who live with depression, anxiety and insomnia.

“We’ve always tried to create a supportive environment to support staff wellbeing, but we wanted to be able to provide something more; to be proactive in having conversations about poor mental health and break down some of the myths around it.”

One in four people in the UK are affected by a mental health condition at some point in their life and Rosedale Training believes support should be available at the same level as it would be for a physical illness.

“Employers have to invest in having a minimum number of physical first aiders within a business and it’s my dream that this will extend to include mental health first aiders as well, ” said Anne.

“Since my dad passed away last year, I’ve had to learn to ride the waves of depression myself, so it’s been a very personal journey for me as well.”

Rosedale Training is due to hold its next two-day course in July. Further details are available from www.rosedaletraining.co.uk.