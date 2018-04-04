Aslacton schoolboy to walk 46 miles for charity

A schoolboy has set himself a marathon challenge to walk 46 miles to the coast for charity.

Henry Plume, 10, aims to walk the Peddars Way – from Thetford to the coast – in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Henry, who lives in Aslacton, has set up a fundraising page, which has already reached £385 of his £460 target, after being sponsored by teachers and pupils at Pulham Primary School, as well as family and friends.

“Each is an excellent cause and I’m really excited to be supporting it,” said Henry.

“I thought I’d combine some exercise over a few days during the Easter holidays with some support for the charity’s brilliant work in East Anglia.”

Each cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia, and supports their families.

Tim Jenkins, Each Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “I’m so thrilled to hear Henry is choosing to support Each with his sponsored walk of Peddars Way – what a way to spend his Easter holidays.

“We support many families through the most difficult of times, but wouldn’t be able to continue providing our vital service without the support of our local community and people like Henry.”

Pulham Primary School headteacher Simone Goddard said: “He is an amazing young man. We are supporting him all the way and also arranging some extra fundraising events at school.”

To sponsor Henry, go to the Virgin Money Giving website and search for his name.