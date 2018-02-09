Appeal to find owners of recovered dogs

Police are appealing for help in tracing the owners of two dogs.

The dogs were seized by officers during an operation in the South Norfolk and Norwich area on December 19. Despite a social media appeal, the owners of the dogs have yet to be found.

Officers are keen to trace them or the animals will have to be rehomed.

The owners of the dogs are asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101. A form of identification will be needed, or proof of ownership.

“Due to demand on the police 101 number, please only call if you are the owner of the dog,” said a police spokesman.