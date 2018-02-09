Appeal to find missing man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is missing in the Ipswich area.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 43-year-old Paul Moore, who has not been seen since Tuesday 6 February at about 4pm.

It his thought Mr Moore, may have been in and around Nacton area, possibly wearing no top and may have a bloodied face.

Mr Moore, who is originally from Diss, is described as six foot tall, with mousey coloured hair and is of stocky build.

There is no further description of clothing he was wearing.

Enquiries are on-going to locate him and anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police on 101.