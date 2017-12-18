Appeal for suspects who broke into Bressingham property

Police are appealing for information after a property in School Road, Bressingham was broken into on Friday.

Two suspects forced entry into the property some time between 3.20pm and 6pm. An untidy search was carried out, but it is believed the suspects were disturbed and nothing was taken from the property.

One of the suspects is described as being 5ft 6in tall and was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up. The suspects left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact DC Barnard on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.