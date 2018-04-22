Animal rights group holds protest outside Eye factory

Animal rights campaigners held a protest outside a slaughterhouse in Eye on Monday.

Members of Suffolk Animal Save, a peaceful animal rights group, gathered outside Eye Poultry in Magdalen Street.

The business hit the headlines in 2015 after it admitted causing unnecessary suffering to animals over chickens being boiled alive.

“It’s a horrible but common situation,” said Emily Noble, 24, the organiser of the protest.

“This one has been highlighted today, but there are so many others like it all over the country.”

Campaigners held signs to encourage members of he public to consider what they eat and the impact their decisions have on animals.

Bosses at the Eye business agreed that protesters would be able to see and document the animals, with lorries stopping for three minutes outside the site.

Emily added: “We’re here to bear witness to the animals and share their stories, so that people can see the individual behind the plastic-wrapped meat you see in the supermarket.

“You get a lot of people who don’t realise that what they see in the supermarket was once a living creature.

“They’ll see the videos and realise that there is someone other than a piece of meat at end of their fork.”

A spokesman for One Stop Halal, which owns Eye Poultry, said: “Most UK slaughter plants have had vigils outside their sites for at least the past 18 months.

“Suffolk Animal Save hold vigils around once a month. We respect their views and right to protest as long it is done peacefully and within the law.”