Ambulance flying squads aim to keep 999 crews moving

Five specialist teams have been set up by East of England Ambulance Trust to go to hospital emergency departments who keep 999 crews waiting.

EEAST says Patient Safety Intervention Teams (PSIT) have gone live across its region to keep ambulances on the road treating patients.

PSITs will be deployed to emergency departments where handover delays are continuing past 45 minutes, where no immediate resolution of the situation is apparent and patients are waiting for an ambulance response in the community.

The aim is to minimise patient waiting times and maximise the availability of ambulances, which is challenging during the winter.

Teams will work collaboratively with emergency department staff to maintain the safety of patients along with ensuring awareness of those 999 patients who are waiting for a response.

Matt Broad, interim deputy director of strategy and transformation, said the teams have already proved their effectiveness.

He added: “We deployed a team on Monday, meaning six crews could immediately hand over care of their patients, to restock and be back out on the road. It should mean crews can get back on the road to help patients quicker.”

PSIT staff will be clearly identifiable and will be dispatched to hospitals by a tactical commander as part of the trust’s escalation procedures.