Alburgh lecturer receives Royal Wedding invite

When Helen Reeve received a plain brown envelope with a crooked address label on the front, she did not think it was anything special.

“The address label was on the ‘huh’ and I just thought it was one of those circulars you get from the Royal Mint,” said Helen, 36, from Alburgh.

Helen Reeve

“Then, when I looked a little closer, I noticed it said I had to RSVP and I thought: hang on, this is real.”

The letter was not just any circular. In fact, it was not a circular at all. The lecturer and farmer had been invited to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding next month.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Helen. “I have always been a fan of Prince Harry and, only a few days before, I had been discussing with my mum where we would watch the wedding.

“We wondered if there might be a big screen around somewhere, but then decided we’d probably just watch it together at home, with a cup of tea.”

Helen is one of six guests nominated by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson.

Helen, a lecturer at Easton and Otley College, is a key figure in the farming circles in the county, and received the invitation, last week.

As well as her full-time job, she also runs the Waveney Dexter Beef herd and is vice-president of Harleston Young Farmers and leader of the Harleston Countrysiders.

In the past, she has also been county chairman of Norfolk Young Farmers and chairman of Norfolk Young Farmers’ agriculture and rural affairs committee.

“I can only guess that I’ve been chosen for my work with young farmers,” she said.

“It’s amazing to think that I will actually now be at the wedding,with all those important people.

“I soon as I put it on Facebook, I soon got several hundred likes and comments.”

For Helen, the news came only a few days after she heard she had been awarded a £4,000 grant from the Farmers’ Club to go on a three-week educational visit to the World Jersey Cattle Bureau Conference in Oregon, in the United States. She also received £750 towards the trip from the Norfolk Farmers’ Trust.

Her mum, Joan, 67, will be joining her at the wedding, where the pair will take their seats with the invited audience in the courtyard.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” said Joan. “Then, when she said we were really going, I just thought ‘oh goodness’.

“It’s lovely of her to take me and we’re planning clothes shopping trip, first.”