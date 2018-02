The A140 has now reopened after a multi-vehicle collision earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2pm today to reports of three vehicles involved in a crash at the Mendlesham turnoff. The A140 was closed by police.

There are thought to be no life-threatening injuries to those involved in the crash.

The road was reopened at 3.40pm. Tailbacks are currently back to Brockford Street, but Suffolk Constabulary say the roads are now freeing up.