A11 closed due to overturned lorry near Larling

Motorists are being warned of significant disruption on the A11, at Larling, after a lorry overturned this morning.

Police were called at 9.30am to reports a lorry had overturned, damaging the central reservation and shedding its load of hay bales, affecting both carriageways near to the Watton junction.

No one has been injured. The A11 will be closed in both directions for some time whilst the lorry is recovered and the road cleared.

Local diversions have been set up and motorists are being urged to plan their journey in advance and use an alternative route.