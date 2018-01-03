A week of drainage works planned for Attleborough from Monday

Works are due to start on Ollands Road, Attleborough on Monday for approximately a week. Norfolk County Council contractors will install a new drainage gully, a number of aquacells and pipework.

Works will start 60 metre south of the junction of Clover Road, with aquacells located in the grassed verge area on the east side of the highway verge. The grassed area will be re-seeded once the work is complete. Traffic will be controlled for the duration of the scheme.

The improvements are in a bid to alleviate the flooding issues experienced in the area and is funded through the National Productivity Investment Fund for Market Town Drainage works.

The work by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department will cost £10,000.