A night to remember for Bailey’s Fish and Chips and South Norfolk Youth Symphonic Band at awards evening

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards saw Bailey’s Fish and Chip shop in Shelfanger Road, Diss, walk away with a Special Recognition Award,

Mike Booty. Walcot Green, Norfolk. Mike Booty

The business won the accolade for offering free meals to almost 100 people on Christmas Day last year – an initiative that owner Cengiz Bolat plans to make an annual tradition.

“Nobody should be alone and hungry at Christmas and this year we will be offering help to care homes if they need it,” said Mr Bolat.

Mike Booty, of South Norfolk Youth Symphonic Band, also attended the ceremony after being nominated for an unsung heroes award.

Mr Booty said: “I learned about four weeks ago that I had been short-listed and I was surprised.”

Having started the symphonic band in 1974, Mr Booty said there were now more than 50 current members .

“We have raised money for charity and travelled to places like Malaysia,” he said.

“I think there are much more worthy people who should receive an unsung hero nomination.”