A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bank burglary in Attleborough.

Karindad Rezai, of North Park Avenue, Norwich, was charged with burglary on Saturday, December 23.

The charge relates to an incident which happened on Exchange Street on October 17 at approximately 1am when Lloyds Bank was broken into. A quantity of cash was then stolen from within.

Rezai has been bailed and will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, January 26, 2018