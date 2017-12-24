The Bishop of Dunwich will spend Christmas morning in prison.

The Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, who lives in Mendlesham, will meet inmates who can feel the separation from their families acutely during the Christmas period.

The Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich will be at HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, a category C including life sentences male prison near Newmarket.

He will take a service in the chapel for prisoners, before having a cup of tea and mingling with them afterwards, in the hope of making a difference to their lives on what he says can be a “difficult day” for them.

He said: “Christmas is a time which can be especially hard, when the lack of contact with family and friends is felt especially sharply and there’s a more intense sense of isolation.

“In most prisons there’s no visiting on Christmas day and prisoners can’t send or receive presents, so going in on Christmas Day as a Bishop feels particularly significant, showing inmates they have not been forgotten and that they are not as isolated as they might otherwise feel.

“The message of Christmas is that God is with us, even in the most surprising and unlikely of places. I hope that something of this message will come through to inmates.

“For me, I’m reminded that Jesus identified with the prisoner when he said ‘when I was in prison you visited me’ in the gospel of Matthew.”

The Rev Tony Fowler, Chaplain at HMP Highpoint, said most prisoners tried to treat Christmas Day as any other day in order to help them cope and, attending a service, was often the only thing that marked the day as being different.

“Some of the prisoners in Highpoint North have been looking forward to seeing Bishop Mike on Christmas Day. With little else for the guys to look forward to on Christmas Day, this was a real opportunity to catch something of the real essence of Christmas which hopefully will be a real blessing to them during the new year and beyond.”