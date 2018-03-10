Mellis textile designs company chosen as the best of British

A Mellis graphic design and textile firm has been chosen to help showcase the best of British industrial and creative excellence to Asian investors.

Colour and Form, run by Sarah and Howard Parris, will have some of their designs on display at the Great Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong.

The festival is a four-day event organised by the UK’s Department for International Trade, to promote the UK as one of the world’s best places to visit, study, invest in and do business.

It takes place between March 21 and 24 and key speakers include leaders of globally-recognised businesses, major sports events, cultural institutions and academic establishments.

Colour and Form will have some of its products on display and in brochures as examples of excellence in the use of digital print technology.

“I first had inquiries from Japan in 2016 about our products, which then led to them being used in the Olympic Games in Rio,” explained Sarah.

“From those connections, we were selected for the festival and it’s a fantastic honour for us to be among the businesses taking part and on display.

“Asia is a huge potential market and one that we are eager to engage with.

“Consumers across the region love the heritage and quality of UK brands, and now is the ideal time to highlight the world-class skills and innovation that come from these shores.”

Sarah founded Colour and Form in 2012. The company creates upholstery, cushion fabrics, cushions and lampshades.

The festival takes place at Asia Society Hong Kong Centre.