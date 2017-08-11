Theatre to show Private Lives

Have your say

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds is set for a classic battle of the sexes by one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century.

The London Classic Theatre will bringing their touring production of Private Lives to the stage between September 12 to 16.

The theatre company will bring the glamour of the 1930s to life in this sparkling comedy of razor-sharp wit and quick fire dialogue.

Set in the south of France, we meet two newly-married couples who are occupying adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel.

Sibyl gazes at her husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious Amanda.

As the newlyweds get ready for the evening though Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites with spectacular consequences.

This show is regarded as one of Noël Coward’s most popular and enduring stage productions which he supposedly wrote in just three days.

Private Lives opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 and since then this comedy of manners has retained its appeal and has captivated audiences across the world.

Private Lives will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds between September 12 to 16.

For tickets go to www.theatreroyal.org or call the box office on 01284 769505.