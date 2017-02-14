REVIEW:Thriller, Theatre Royal Norwich

Thriller Live, Theatre Royal Norwich

What a thrilling night out! This show, a tribute to the late Michael Jackson, is not a traditional West End show. For a start, there’s no plot, rather this is as near to a pop concert as you’ll get as hit after hit is pumped out. There’s everything from the early Jackson 5 numbers to his Motown and Disco hits. I loved Blame It On The Boogie, I Just Can’t Stop Lovin You, Man in the Mirror, and, of course, Thriller - the one the whole audience was waiting for. You are reminded just how many hits he had and the show does push a very positive message throughout.

The show has five singers taking on the MJ role, all superb vocalists, with Britt Quentin really capturing his sound and Sean Christopher having all the moves!

Add in blazing lights, energetic dancers and slick choreography, and the show’s pace is relentless.

It was premiered in 2009, just months before the superstar’s death and has certainly helped to keep the man’s magical music alive - and introduce it to a new generation. My teenager daughter thought many of the cast were ‘sassy’, apparently the highest credit you can currently give someone!

The show continues until Saturday, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy