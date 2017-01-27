The Dare Devil Rides to Jarama on stage at Diss High School

Diss High School will welcome Townsend Productions next month for their performance of Dare Devil Rides To Jarama, in association with the Diss Corn Hall On Tour programme.

It is based on the true story of speedway star Clem Beckett and literary critic, poet and aeronautical expert Christopher Caudwell, who forged an unlikely friendship as they left home to fight in the brutal Spanish Civil War.

The play, a critical success on its first tour, sees the cast of two, Neil Gore and David Heywood, play multiple roles in a grand theatrical style, with music of the

period arranged by acclaimed folk musician John Kirkpatrick.

Directed by Louise Townsend, Dare Devil Rides To Jarama is coming to Diss High School on Thursday, February 9, at 7pm.

Tickets are available for £10, or £9 for concessions, and can be booked by calling the Corn Hall Box Office on 01379 652 241 or by going to www.thecornhall.co.uk