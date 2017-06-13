REVIEW: The Play That Went Wrong

The Play That Went Wrong, Theatre Royal Norwich

Rarely have I heard an audience laugh so loudly and for so long. This was a play that really tickled their funny bone.

It is a simple concept; doing exactly what it says on the tin: a play where just about anything and everything goes wrong. Scenery collapses, actors forget their lines, they get injured, props are misplaced, sound effects are incorrect and more! It’s like watching a school play disintegrate in front of your eyes.

Of course, all this mayhem is incredibly well choreographed and rehearsed. Slapstick like this needs to have total precision and commitment from the actors and this is certainly an ensemble piece. The smallish cast from Mischief Theatre Company, all display superb comic timing, and do well with this highly physical piece - many of us in the audience cringed as you were certain one or more of them were hurt!

It’s a sort of play within a play but the plot doesn’t really matter, it is all about the crazy action, conducted at breakneck speed.

The play has won countless awards both here and in America and looks set to gain cult status. Indeed, think Fawlty Towers on speed and you won’t be far wrong!

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk for details.

Sarah Hardy