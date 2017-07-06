REVIEW- Clean Bandit at Thetford Forest

Clean Bandit took to the stage as the sun began to set to close the Forest Live gigs in Thetford Forest for 2017.

With Elbow, Ollie Murs and Ricky Astley playing the nights before them the three piece ensemble also gave the fans another woodland night to remember.

Clean Bandit perform the closing set at Forest Live 2017 at High Lodge, Thetford

But before they graced us we had the delights of Norfolk singer Mullally, who set the tone for the night with his very catchy tunes.

His songs gave the crowd a positive starter and I believe with this set he did himself the world of good and it won’t be the last time we hear from him.

But soon it was time for the headline act and as quickly as they came on we were straight into the incredibly upbeat ‘Stronger’ which pulsated out of the speakers.

With the crowd totally ready for more they flew straight into a cover of Donna Allen’s “You Sure Do” which had people continuing to dance from the brilliantly full-on start.

The massive applause after the duo of tracks gave the trio time to catch their breaths before Grace Chatto welcomed the audience and said this was ‘One of the most beautiful places we have played before.’

Now it was time for the hits, ‘Symphony’ from the first beat got a huge cheer and had the fans singing along at the top of their voices to the chart-topping tune and then the Sean Paul featured track ‘Rockabye’ also kept up the energetic tone of the night.

A couple of new songs including the new release ‘Disconnect’, which was sung by the vocal excellence of singer Jasmine Green, echoed out into the forest and really gave a sense that the future of this Grammy award winning group looked like they weren’t resting on their accolade filled laurels just yet.

The light show throughout the gig was mesmerising and seemed to give the tracks their own heart beat and as they dimmed and the group left the stage you could tell it would be a short goodbye and there was time for just a little bit more.

The Thetford Forest faithful were right and were treated to a final fantastic sing song of ‘Rather Be’ to bring the set to a close.

And as they left the stage and we departed to find the car in the dark I felt that Clean Bandit had been the perfect finisher to all the live acts that featured in woods this year .