Record-breaking classical artist live at Corn Hall

Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu will have his annual Maastricht concert shown at Diss Corn Hall on Saturday, July 22, at 7pm.

The show will be beamed into cinemas across the UK in celebration of his 30th year in music.

Known for his energetic live performances, Mr Rieu is one of the world’s highest-grossing touring artists.

This very special concert is performed every year in his hometown of Maastricht to tens of thousands of fans from across the globe.

The event is set against the back-drop of the elegant medieval town square.

His famous 60-piece orchestra will be joined by leading sopranos, tenors and special guests at the event.

The cinema show is hosted by Good Morning Britain Presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Last year’s Maastricht concert broke records for music event cinema – grossing more than £1.4million at the UK box office over one weekend.

To book tickets, go to www.thecornhall.co.uk or call the box office on 01379 652241.