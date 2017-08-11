Outdoor show to bring Austen to life

Have your say

The Oaksmere Hotel in Eye will be welcoming back an Essex-based touring theatre company for a celebration of Jane Austen.

DOT Productions will perform Emma outside in the hotel gardens on August 27 at 4pm.

The story follows Emma Woodhouse, who ssemingly has the world at her fingertips.

Life seems pretty good – if a bit boring, so she decides to spice things up by taking on a protégé, Harriet Smith.

Although determined never to marry, Emma decides to find Harriet a husband and sets about playing Cupid with the village men.

When her carefully laid plans unravel and lead to consequences she never expected, Emma learns life doesn’t always go the way you want it to.

In this bicentennial year of Jane Austen’s death the five talented actors and DOT Productions renowned style will hopefully fully delight the crowds with this comedy of manners.

DOT Poductions said about the show: “We are thrilled to be returning to The Oaksmere with Corn Hall on tour again.

“It’s a beautiful venue, the audiences are always very receptive and we always have a great time.”

The touring company do bespoke performance productions across the south of the UK as well as playing out new writings.

Tickets are 12 in advance for the show or £15 on the door.

For more information or for tickets go to www.thecornhall.co.uk or call the box office on 01379 652241.