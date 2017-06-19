Norfolk artist calls for kids to draw for National Express art competition

Kids in Diss are being encouraged to get creative in a new drawing competition.

The Colour the Coach competition is aimed at kids aged 5 and fifteen who are asked to draw their favourite local landmark. The winning artwork will be turned into a special livery on the side of a National Express coach. The winner will receive £50 prize money.

Pick your favourite landmark, draw it, and make it as bold and colourful as you like... Ruth Knapp

The competition was launched by Norfolk Artist Ruth Knapp.

She said: “I’m calling on kids to enter the competition. Pick your favourite landmark, draw it, and make it as bold and colourful as you like, and you never know you might see it on the side of a coach!”

National Express coach managing director Chris Hardy said: “This competition is a great opportunity for mini Monets in Diss to put some colour on the canvas and send us their best landmark designs with the chance to see their creation hit the road on one of our coaches.”

Entries must be landscape designs on A4 paper with name, address, age, phone number and email address, written on the back. The competition closes on July 28 and should be sent to National Express Coach Art Competition, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD.

For more information, call 08717818181 or go to nationalexpress.com.