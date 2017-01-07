JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly round-up for the east (January 6-13)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the eastern region this week (January 6-13)

Friday, January 6

FLETCH’S BREW: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Favourite late-nighters at Ronnie Scott’s, a band specialising in fiery fusion featuring Mark Fletcher (drums), Ross Stanley (organ/piano), Mornington Lockett (sax) and Laurence Cottle (bass).

Sunday, January 8

CHRIS ALLARD: (Colchester Arts Centre, 7.30pm, £12/£10. Details: www.colchesterartscentre.com) A guitarist who has performed and recorded with Jacqui Dankworth, Gwylim Simcock, the BBC Big Band and Jamie Cullum collaborates tonight with Memphis-born pianist/singer Charlie Wood and plays tracks from his acclaimed new album, Invisible Landscape.

Monday, January 9

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £5/free for performers. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) All instrumentalists and singers welcome for this relaxed evening of impromptu jazz with the Simon Brown Trio.

Thursday, January 12

CLOUDMAKERS TRIO + 2: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Vibraphonist Jim Hart leads a splendid group with New York attitude with Euro-jazz sensibility, featuring Mike Janisch (double bass), Dave Smith (drums), Hannes Riepler (guitar) and Antonin Tri Hoang (alto sax).

Friday, January 13

PAVILLON: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £16. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Something quitter special and unique. French horn virtuoso Jim Rattigan, heard in bands led by Michael Brecker, McCoy Tyner, Django Bates and Guy Barker, steps out as leader/composer of Pavillon, an all-star, 12-piece band featuring Martin Speake (alto sax), Andy Panayi (tenor sax), Mick Foster (baritone sax), Steve Fishwick (trumpet), Percy Pursglove (trumpet), Robbie Robson (trumpet), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Sarah Williams (bass trombone), Hans Koller (piano), Dave Whitford (double bass) and Gene Calderazzo (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Thursday, January 19

THE JAZZ OF DUDLEY MOORE: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.thecornhall.co.uk) The 1960s compositions of beloved comic actor and musician with the Chris Ingham Quartet.

Sunday, January 22

BRIGITTE BERAHA: (The Athenaeum, Bury, 11.30am, £19/£11.50/£9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The first of The Apex’s 2017 Sunday Songbook season at a new venue with the beguiling singer Brigitte Beraha.

Saturday, January 28

NEALE & STEELE: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Cool alto saxophonist Allison Neale meets hot vibraphonist Nat Steele.