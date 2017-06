Framlingham-raised Ed Sheeran has featured on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. The 26-year-old artist was awarded an MBE for services to music and charity.

The singer-songwriter has enjoyed worldwide success with his most recent album, ‘Divide’, going double platinum with 672,000 units sold in its first opening week. This currently makes it third fastest-selling album of all time.

The album has topped the charts in 14 countries around the world.