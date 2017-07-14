Dissfest to return with comedy, arts and music

Dissfest will be making a return next weekend and will be hosting a range of events for all ages.

The festival will take place on Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23.

Friday will kick off with a cabaret evening filled with comedy music and an improv theatre show – featuring DogFace Improv, local singer songwriter Rafa Mendes-Brown, guitar and vocal blues duo Shortstuff and Andy Fowler from Fowl Humour.

The cabaret and comedy night is £12 for two plus booking fee.

Saturday will see a memory walk in Diss for the Alzheimer’s Society, an art drop-in workshop, Dissfest discover club, fowl humour workshop, a 45-minute vocal workshop for children aged five to 11, Manga cartoon drawing workshop and stand up comedy.

Park Radio will also host Music in the Park on Saturday and Arts in the Park on Sunday.

The final day of Dissfest will see stage combat and physical theatre from the Slow Theatre Company, two shows from Diabolo Date and another discover club.

For more information on the event, go to dissfest.uk/whats-on.