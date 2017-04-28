JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly round-up for the east (April 28-May 5)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (April 28-May 5)

Friday, April 28

PETE OXLEY/NIC MEIER: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) A world-class guitar duo blending Peter Oxley’s sophisticated English pastoralism with Nic Meier’s fiery exotic sensibility; a fascinating fusion conjuring entire worlds.

Saturday, April 29

STACEY KENT: (The Apex, 7.30pm, £22. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Understated vocal superstar and one of the great subtle interpreters of the American, French and Brazilian songbooks, with husband and MD Jim Tomlinson (saxophone), Graham Harvey (piano), Jeremy Brown (bass) and Josh Morrison (drums).

Sunday, April 30

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, May 1

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, May 4

ART THEMEN: (The Corn Hall, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.thecornhall.co.uk) Exciting times as Diss Jazz Club moves to the refurbished Corn Hall for the legendary saxophonist Art Themen in the company of Chris Ingham (piano), Owen Morgan (bass) and George Double (drums).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

FOR THE DIARY

Sunday, May 7

REG WEBB TRIO: (Hotel Hatfield, Lowestoft, 8.30pm, £7/£6. Details: www.milestonesjazzclub.co.uk) Charismatic and soulful vocalist/pianist leads a group completed by Andy Staples (bass) and Andrew Dowding (drums).

Friday, May 19

THE WESTBROOK BLAKE: (St John’s Church, 8pm, £18-£21. Details: www.buryfestival.co.uk) Pianist/composer Mike Westbrook with his 1971 interpretation of William Blake’s poetry for choir and jazz combo.

Saturday, May 20

CLARE TEAL:( The Apex, 7.30pm, £24. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Britain’s foremost swing singer salutes her favourite jazz divas in the company of her Mini Big Band.

Friday, may 26

DEREK NASH’S PICANTE: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £15. Details: www.headhunterslive .org) Explosive Latin Jazz Night with the irrepressible saxophone star of Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra leading the six-piece Picante, featuring the legendary King Salsa percussionist Robin Jones.