JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (February 17-24)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region (February 17-24).

Friday, February 17

JOE STILGOE: SONGS ON FILM: (The Apex, 8pm, £20.50/£18.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Dazzling singer/pianist/entertainer – and son of Richard - with his own unique musical take on cinematic history. A show full of wit, swing and surprise.

WILL BUTTERWORTH QUARTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Pianist/composer Butterworth performs an intriguing jazz suite inspired by Oscar Wilde’s story The Nightingale and the Rose with Seb Pipe (alto sax), Nick Pini (bass) and Pete Ibbetson (drums).

Sunday, February 19

TAMMY WEIS: THE MUSIC OF JULIE LONDON: (The Atheneaum, Bury, 11.30am, £10. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Continuing the Sunday Songbook series in the Atheneaum, Canadian singer salutes the sultry-voiced songstress of Cry Me A River fame with Chris Ingham (piano), Julie Walkington (bass) and George Double (drums).

REBOP PLAYS HORACE SILVER: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £14. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) Classic hard bop and soul-jazz of the 1950s and 1960s played by Paul Higgs (trumpet), Colin Watling (tenor sax), Chris Ingham (piano), Arnie Somogyi (bass) and George Double (drums).

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, February 20

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, February 23

LED BIB: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Branded the ‘future of jazz’ by The Times, five albums later this ferocious quintet remain a uniquely stimulating prospect, with leader Mark Holub on drums joined by Pete Grogan (sax), Chris Williams (sax), Toby McLaren (keyboards) and Liran Donin (bass).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, February 24

BRANDON ALLEN PLAYS GENE AMMONS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Acclaimed Australian tenor saxophonist and Ronnie Scott’s Late Show regular Brandon Allen examines the soulful jazz of Chicagoan saxophone legend, with Chris Ingham (piano), Rev. Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, March 3

GEORGIA MANCIO/MARK CROOKS QUINTET: (St Peters By the Waterfront, Ipswich. 7.45pm, £10. Details: www.stpetersbythewaterfront.com) A glorious bossa nova bonanza celebrating the sensuous songs of Antonio Carlos Jobim with superb singer Mancio and tenor saxophonist Mark Crooks.

Thursday, March 9

TINA MAY QUARTET: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.thecornhall.com) The ever musical and engaging singer Tina May visits Diss Jazz Club.