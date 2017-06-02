Harleston Open Gardens returns this weekend

Harleston is prepared for visitors far and wide for its open gardens weekend, which takes place tomorrow and Sunday.

Gardens will be open from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Nicky Stainton, who chairs the Events Group of Harleston’s Future, said more than 600 people turned up to the event in 2015.

“The last event saw visitors coming from a surprising distance away,” she said.

“We had visitors from Yorkshire, Kent and Cambridgeshire as well as from across Norfolk and Suffolk.

“People quite often build a weekend away around the Open Gardens visit, and we were thrilled to welcome so many first time visitors to the town.

“We had a very positive response from everyone.”

Tickets, with a map, can be purchased from The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Harleston Information Plus, or the Swan Hotel.