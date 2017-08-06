Hall hosts BBC hit roadshow

Owners are dusting off their collectables as the Antiques Roadshow is coming to Helmingham Hall, near Stowmarket, on Thursday, August 31.

Owners are dusting off their collectables as the Antiques Roadshow is coming to Helmingham Hall, near Stowmarket, on Thursday, August 31.

The popular Sunday evening BBC programme is celebrating its 40th anniversary as it started at Hereford Town Hall on May 17, 1977.

Presenter Fiona Bruce, who marks her 10th year on the programme, said: “We never know who or what is going to turn up on the day.

“If you are a fan of Antiques Roadshow, curious to see behind the scenes, or just fancy a day out, I would urge you to dig out your treasures and come along - we’d love to see you.”

Many of Britain’s leading antiques and fine arts specialists will be on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors.

Executive Editor Simon Shaw said: “We are looking forward to coming to the beautiful Helmingham Hall, It’s many years since we visited the area, so our team is excited about what finds may come to light on the day.

“Even after 40 years, the magic formula of surprising some lucky guests with exciting news about their treasures is still a thrill for us.”

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day, but if an item has an unusual story you can let the show know in advance by using their Share Your Story link on www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow

Alternatively send an email to antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk