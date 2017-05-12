Festival artists for upcoming festival

Norfolk’s WoW Music Festival 2017 has announced the line-up for this year’s event.

Headliners will be The Mouse Outfit on July 7, Horseman (pictured) and the Uppercut Band on July 8, and Ushti Baba as Sunday’s choice on July 9.

The eighth edition of this popular weekend of musical exploration will also include Captain Flatcap, Mammal Hands, Sink Ya Teeth, Dingus Khan, Dodo Street Band, Patterson and Dashwood, SuperGlu and Whiskey Moonface over the three days.

Event organiser Geoff Dixon said: “We concentrate on providing the best sound experience and this means the best creative talents and the best soundscape from truly talented sound engineers.”

The festival will be held on Woolsey Bridge Fields, Burston Road near Diss.

For tickets and more information visit: www.wow-arts.co.uk or go to Claire’s Sugarcraft in Nicholas Street, Diss IP22 4LB.