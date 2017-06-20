Experience nature with new outdoor musical performances at Thornham Walks

Waveney & Blyth Arts are set to explore nature’s sounds with live outdoor musical performances at Thornham Walks near Eye.

Audiences will experience the woods in a new way by focusing on sounds while on the trail through instrumental and vocal performances.

Sensing Nature has been created and will be performed by 30 musicians recruited from Norfolk and Suffolk, most of whom are blind or visually impaired, The events will be led by composers Jackie Walduck and Adrian Lee.

The project’s patron Tom Shakespeare, said: “I am so excited that everyone will now have the opportunity to participate and experience nature in new ways.”

Performances will be at 5pm on June 30 and 12pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm on July 1.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 07415 168806.