Award-winning author and poet John Agard performs at Attleborough Academy

The Caribbean-British playwright, poet and children’s author John Agard visited students at Attleborough Academy last May.

Year 11 students at the school were well aware of the award-winning writer as his poems feature in the GCSE poetry anthology read by the students.

I did not just wake up and want to be a poet. As I grew up, all the things pertaining to language excited me... John Agard

It was an exciting moment for staff of the Attleborough’s English department when they finally met John in person after he had featured in the school’s GCSE English for the past 15 years.

Year 12 English Literature students and Sixth Form Ambassadors Emma Seager, Eleanor French, and Paige Fox interviewed John. The poet was accompanied by Writers’ Centre participation and learning manager, and ex Attleborough student Dr Sophie Scott-Brown.

The students questioned John about how he became a writer, the process of being published and his life as a writer.

He said: “I did not just wake up and want to be a poet. As I grew up, all the things pertaining to language excited me.

“Once you love language across the spectrum you begin to compose.”

John later read a number of his poetry anthologies and explained the ideas behind them to a hall full of Years 8 - 11 students.