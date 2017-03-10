Diss Museum re-opening to showcase new exhibitions and volunteer opportunities

Diss Museum is ready to showcase its latest exhibitions and opportunities for volunteers when the building is reopened tomorrow by a BBC star.

The opening ceremony, which begins at 11am, will give visitors a chance to see what is on offer for prospective volunteers, outlining the various skills that are required the keep the musueum running.

Ian Lavender, who played Private Pike in the iconic BBC series Dad’s Army and Derek Harkinson in Eastenders, will carry out the official opening and personally welcome members of the public.

Miranda Moore, chairman of the Diss Museum Trustees, said: “We are delighted that Ian Lavender has agreed to visit Diss this weekend to open the museum.

“We are hoping it will attract a crowd not only keen to see the new exhibitions, but also attract potential volunteers to come along, see the museum and register their interest.”