Musicians all set for sixth Oxjam festival in Bury St Edmunds

Bury St Edmunds Oxjam kicks off this weekend with a line up of some of the best acts in the region and country.

Now in its 6th year, The Oxjam will be held at All Saints Church and Community Hall in Park Road tomorrow, October 29 and Sunday October 30.

The event has so far raised in excess of £10,000 for the work of Oxfam and organisers are hoping to give the amount a significant boost this year.

“We have a great line up of local and national artists this year and it should be a great event” said John Boseley, one of the co-organisers.

“People have been great with their support and hopefully this year we can raise more than ever.”

Songwriter John Richards returns, best known for ‘Honour and Praise’ and ‘The Deserter’ both of which have been recorded by Fairport Convention.

Making their first visit will be Pennyless, from Lincolnshire.

They will be joined by local favourites The Bounty Hounds and Two Coats Colder, both of whom can be found playing main stages of folk festivals nationwide.

Also appearing will be Daniel Nestlerod, The Larks, Triangle, Chris King, Reset Prose, Matt Cudby and Erin Brown, and Ludlam Pikes , amongst others.

Oxjam is Oxfam’s month long music festival which runs throughout October.

Bury St Edmunds Oxjam is one of hundreds of events around the country, all organised by volunteers who know their music scene well.

Alongside the headline acts there will also be a buskers stage in the arc shopping centre during the day on Saturday, where volunteers will be collecting for Oxfam.

There will also be dance displays from Morris sides.

Tickets are £30 for the weekend and individual day and evening tickets are also available, which can be purchased in advance at a discounted price online from www.wegottickets.com/10227.

More information about the event and artists appearing can be found at:

www.oxjamfolkburysteds.co.uk.