The 10 oldest TV shows still on the air

The 10 oldest TV shows still on the air

The 10 oldest TV shows still on the air

0
Have your say

This week, as we celebrate 80 years of television, we take a look at the oldest programmes still on the air.

So whether you’re a fan of Panorama, Top of the Pops, or Coronation Street - there’ll be something in our list to suit you. Which is your favourite?

Back to the top of the page