JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (November 4-11)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the east this week (November 4-11)

Friday, November 4

SARA DOWLING: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) An exquisite evening of song and jazz with the beguiling singer whose recent album From Shadows Into Light received five-star reviews. Her enchanting, exotic stage presence and expansive, culturally rich vocals make her a unique figure on today’s scene. With Chris Ingham (piano), Calum Gourlay (bass) and George Double (drums).

JAY PHELPS: (Stoke By Nayland Hotel, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.co.uk) Big-toned, Canadian-born trumpeter has blazed a trail since appearing with Tomorrow’s Warriors and co-leading the original incarnation of Empirical. Tonight he leads his own quartet featuring Rick Simpson (piano), Mark Lewandowski and Shane Forbes (drums).

Sunday, November 6

STAN SULTZMANN: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) One of the most respected and fertile of all UK saxophonists, Sultzmann’s graceful modern playing has been heard with Gil Evans, Michael Brecker, Kenny Wheeler, Larry Grenadier and Gwilym Simcock. With the Roger Odell Trio plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, November 7

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £5/free for performers. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) All instrumentalists and singers welcome for this relaxed evening of impromptu jazz with the Simon Brown Trio.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, November 10

ANDREW BAIN NEW YORK PROJECT: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Presenting his new music entitled Embodied Hope, British drummer Bain leads a heavyweight quartet of New York musicians for his first UK tour, featuring George Colligan (piano), Jon Irabagon (sax) and Michael Janisch (bass).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, November 11

ALICE ZAWAZKI TRIO: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Highly individual and engaging violinist/singer/songwriter who creates a whole world of her own with her inventive music, with Phil Peskett (piano) and Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass).

FOR THE DIARY

November 16-27

CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL: 12-day, multi-venue, multi-genre festival featuring Phronesis, Laura Mvula, Soweto Kinch and many others. Details: www.cambridgejazzfestival.org.uk

Thursday, November 17

EMBRACEABLE ELLA: (The Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.disscornhall.co.uk) The new Diss Jazz Club continues with singer Joanna Eden leading a quartet in a loving salute to Ella Fitzgerald.