Deus Ex demands un-Divided attention

August promises to be a summer sizzler for video games.

No Man’s Sky -hailed the biggest game of all time - is due out on the 9th and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is another big hitter being readied for launch on the 23rd.

The latest Deus Ex takes place in a dystopian future where individuals augmented with technological implants (called “Augs”) are seen as dangerous second-class citizens.

Gamers play as Adam Jensen, one of the so-called ‘Augs’ in this first-person shooter.

But to simply label Deus Ex as another in a long line of FPS titles would be doing it a disservice.

There are lots of deep customisations, upgrades, and dialogue options that will help make your overall experience much more substantial.

Essentially, the game will allow the player to tackle situations using combat, hacking, stealth, and social interactions so there’s plenty of choice and variety.

So what’s it all about? The year is 2029, two years after the events of Human Revolution and the “Aug Incident” which made the Aug humans uncontrollable and lethally violent.

Unbeknownst to the public, the Augs actually received implanted technology designed to control them by the Illuminati, which is abused by a rogue member of the group to discredit augmentations completely.

The Illuminati successfully conceal the truth behind rumors and disinformation and Jensen is the one to confront the shadowy operation.

The graphics are superb and it looks very much like a slick, cyberpunk version of Assassin’s Creed but with a lot more depth.

The hacking element is key and exciting, allowing you to set booby traps and hack locked doors and brings new challenges.

Deus promises to be one of the games of the year but if you still need convincing check out the gameplay video on YouTube... it will leave you counting down the days until you can get your hands on the nano blade and try out the titan shield. Deus is looking seriously good.