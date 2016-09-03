Console Corner: New FIFA headlines busy month

FIFA 17 headlines a busy if unspectactular September for video games releases.

Sports games tend to tide over the gaming world at this time of year as we experience something of a lull until the autumn releases.

First up on September 6 is The Tomorrow Children (PlayStation 4) which is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia themed to resemble the Soviet Union.

The story follows the aftermath of a failed experiment to unite all human consciousness. In this sandbox-style adventure, players will rebuild civilization in the Void — all that’s left of the world — and mine materials for survival, all while holding off giant, otherworldly monsters that threaten to destroy what’s left of humanity. Also, you can fight off Kaiju with rocket launchers.

Next up are two big collection releases in the shape of BioShock: The Collection (PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One) and Dead Rising Triple Pack (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) on September 13.

The BioShock series is one of the most beloved trilogies of the previous console generation, and with no sign of another entry in the franchise coming anytime soon, it makes sense for publisher 2K Games to bring it all together for next gen.

Dead Rising publisher Capcom is marking the 10th anniversary by bringing the franchise’s three last-generation entries to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in with “updated graphics” in 1080p at 60 frames per second. Also out on September 13 is NHL 17 (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)is back and aiming to hit the heights again after something of a disastrous disastrous start to life on next gen.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Pro Evo Soccer 2017, Recore (PC and Xbox One), The Witness (Xbox One) are also slated for September 13 releases.

Destiny: Rise of Iron (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) is Bungie’s fourth expansion for the hit game which is due out September 20 as is NBA 2K17 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox 360 and Xbox One) which promises to give players ‘more control than ever on the court’.

Forza Horizon 3 (PC and XBox One) is due out on September 27 as is XCOM 2 (PS4 and Xbox One) but the star of the show as ever will be FIFA 17 which this year features the game’s first ever story mode.