Console Corner: 10 Second Ninja X

Blisteringly fast Ninja fun.

Last week I looked at No Man’s Sky dubbed the biggest game of all time, this week we look at what is undoubtedly the fastest.

10 Second Ninja X is a blisteringly fast platformer where you’re a Ninja – destroying robots – in less than 10 seconds, and it’s out this week.

The premise couldn’t be simpler really you try, fail, repeat. Try, fail, repeat. Try a bit better, fail, repeat. You get the idea.

Essentially 10 Second Ninja X is about finding the fastest routes and getting the best times possible. It’s frantic, challenging, massively addictive, maddening but utterly rewarding.

The developers behind it have been inspired by games like Super Meat Boy and OlliOlli and have aimed to create a game where every single frame of movement feels deliberate and satisfying. Any failure, missed jump or abrupt death feels fair. The gameplay in 10 Second Ninja X is the result of almost five years of polish.

Your Ninja only has a few moves, but they unlock a lot of options. You can jump, double-jump, throw a shuriken or get up close with your sword.

The enemies, robot servants of the curmudgeonly Captain Greatbeard, are your targets. It might look like they’re just sitting there, itching for your sword, but your surroundings may tell a different story. Spikes and lasers wait to destroy the unskilled and the robots themselves can have defences - think Super Meat Boy’s hazardous terrain on acid.

Jumping is not a ninja’s only method of traversal. Some levels feature the grappling hook. This device may look like an unassuming bit of background decoration, but trigger it and you’ll be rocketed across the level and (hopefully) right into the faces of your unprepared enemies.

Stuff like the grappling hook can also be combined with other tools littered around levels for skilled players to really speed up their runs.

Not everyone you’ll meet wants you dead, though. Captain Greatbeard’s own crew may be ardent admirers of your ninja skills and spending time with them can unlock secrets, mini-games and more.

10 Second Ninja X launched on July 19th and is available for download.