Youngsters get up close with pros

Young players from Diss Rugby Club honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers on Saturday, November 4.

The group from Norfolk took part in a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic and then joined an 18,000-strong crowd for the Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture against Gloucester Rugby at the Tigers’ Welford Road home.

Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with Tigers coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on for the rest of the season.

The Diss players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers and Tonga forward Sione Kalamafoni about life in professional rugby before soaking up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road, watching on from the sidelines as the professionals sealed a 26-24 win for hosting Leicester.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Stephen Evans, a coach who works with the Diss youngsters, accompanied the team for their photo alongside Tigers full-back Telusa Veainu and said: “This is our fourth year here with this group.

“It is always a great day — it is nice to round it off with a Tigers win too.

“The coaching was brilliant, the guys learned a huge amount and the hospitality was great too.”