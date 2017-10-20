Week-long break will have done Diss plenty of good

Head coach Dave Smith believes his Diss RFC side will have benefitted from their week off, writes Liam Apicella.

The Blues went into the break having won their two previous matches, moving them up to eighth in the London League Division One North standings in the process.

However, rather than viewing the brief time away as something that will have halted momentum, Smith instead is looking towards the positives.

“Truth be told, we needed a week off,” said Smith.

“When you play such a physical and competitive sport like rugby, you need some time off every now and then to recharge the batteries.

“There is every chance we could have lost some players to injury if we had played last week.”

Diss return to action tomorrow with a home fixture against an Eton Manor side that sit three places and five points above them in the table (3pm).

Nevertheless, with recent wins in the bag over Letchworth Garden City and Old Priorians, Smith is backing his men to continue that form.

“We have been getting players back fit and that means we have had the correct personnel in their proper positions,” added the head coach.

“We have shown we undoubtedly belong at this level and that we can mix it with the best sides.

“You have to take something from your home games and Saturday will be no different. If we compete, we will go close.”