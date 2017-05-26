Trio play key role in Topcroft’s triumph

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION TWO

Topcroft (267-5) beat

Hethersett (155-9)

by 112 runs

Gregory Rostron, Harry Windridge and Ian Todd all made significant contributions as Topcroft ran out comfortable winners over Hethersett on Saturday.

Batting first, hosting Topcroft were quickly in command of proceedings courtesy of their opening pair.

Windridge was eventually dismissed for 51, while partner Rostron looked as tough he was going to post a century before eventually falling nine runs short.

After that, further useful contributions were made by Ben Baldwin (25) and Thomas Shrewsbury (45), with Todd (14) and Henry Parkinson (9) remaining unbeaten at the crease after 45 overs.

Defending 267, Todd took it upon himself to put Topcroft in control, removing Hethersett’s opening batsmen Robbie Matthews and Ian Bryce, both for 14.

He was soon accompanied in the attack by Rostron, who went on to claim four wickets, as did Todd.

From nine overs apiece, Todd’s figures read 4-26, while Rostron ended on 4-29.

The other wicket to fall — that of Hethersett’s Nick Burrett — came thanks to the bowling of Ben Baldwin (1-25).

The win has left Topcroft second in the Division Two standings, 18 points adrift of league-leading Beccles Town.

Tomorrow, they travel to Brooke II (1pm), with the hosts sitting one place outside the relegation zone with one victory from their outings in 2017.

n A half century from Kevin Springall was not enough to prevent Topcroft II (119) from losing by 37 runs at the hands of Horsford III (156-8) on Saturday.

Harold Van Zanten was the pick of the Topcroft bowlers, returning figures of 2-19 from nine overs.

However, the visitors fell short in their run chase, with only four batsmen reaching double figures.