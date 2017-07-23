Topcroft U-13s play first cricket match

Have your say

Ahead of their participation in the upcoming Lady Taverners Tournament, Topcroft Under-13 Girls recently played their first ever competitive game of cricket.

The Topcroft side took on their counterparts from Swardeston and impressed their coach Jon Block with the maturity showed out on the pitch.

“The girls are progressing really well in their training and it was good to put that training into action,” said Block.

“The girls showed great team spirit and enjoyed the experience.”

At the upcoming Lady Taverners event, the Topcroft youngsters will face three other sides from around the county.

The competition will take place on Wednesday, July 26.

n Meanwhile, 24 hours earlier on Tuesday, July 25, Topcroft Cricket Club are hosting a Ladies’ Softball Cricket Festival for all ages.

Women’s softball cricket festivals are taking place over the course of the summer during the ICC Women’s World Cup, in which England have reached the final on Sunday afternoon.

The festival, which starts at 6pm, will also include selfie boards, free T-shirts and music.

To find out more information and to ensure you get a free T-shirt, those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up via https://www.ecb.co.uk/play/women-and-girls/womens-softball-cricket-festivals.