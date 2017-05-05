Topcroft need more female cricketers

Topcroft CC have had a good response to the start of their Ladies and Girls training, but still require a few more players to enter a team into local, organised matches and tournaments.

Training is held every Friday (subject to weather) at Topcroft Sports Field, The Street, from 5.30pm-6.30pm for girls and 6.30pm-8pm for ladies.

Coaching sessions are run by head coach Jon Block, in association with JBL Cricket Academy. No equipment or experience is necessary.

For more information contact Karen Reeder on 07789121953 or karen.reeder@hotmail.co.uk.