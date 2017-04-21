Topcroft CC offer female training

With the new season now just around the corner, Topcroft Cricket Club are hosting training sessions for women and girls, which get underway at the club’s ground this evening (Friday, April 21).

The sessions for Girls aged 11 and above will start at 5.30pm and last for an hour.

At 6.30pm, the ladies’ training will take place through until 8pm.

All of the necessary equipment — including bats and pagds — will be provided and no previous experience is required.

In addition, outdoor junior cricket training will start on Monday, April 24 for ages five to 13.

Those aged between five and eight will be from 6.15 pm to 7.15pm and nine to 13-year-olds from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Once agains, all of the equipment will be provided upon arrival.

New members welcome to attend to both of the sessions.