Topcroft CC and Magpies strike up a partnership

Topcroft Cricket Club and Harleston Magpies Hockey Club have announced a partnership designed to promote growth in both sports.

The two clubs played a friendly cricket match last year at Magpies on a temporary wicket and the idea of a close working relationship blossomed from there.

Due to their close proximity, the two outfits already share some players and supporters, helped by the fact that their two respective competitive seasons do not overlap.

Speaking about the link up, Topcroft chairman Rob Allen said: “We are very excited to be working in partnership with such a large and prestigious club as Harleston Magpies.

“We look forward to developing more sporting opportunities for the local community and in particular attracting new ladies and girls to the sport.”

Meanwhile, Harleston Magpies Commercial Manager John Rowe added: “This represents an excellent opportunity to further enhance our reputation as a community club and at the same time help encourage cricket with Topcroft CC in the south Norfolk area.

“Although, in the early stages, this also dovetails well with our long term strategy to maximise the potential on offer here at our site.”

n With the new cricket season fast approaching, Stradbroke CC are welcoming new players to the club.

Stradbroke currently play their long format of the game in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties set-up on Saturday, while on Sundays they compete in the Suffolk T20 Cup.

Players keen to play in either or both formats should contact chairman Michael Hugman for more details on 07796 465347.

The club’s junior section is also being revived through coaching in four local primary schools.

In addition this, the club will host coaching sessions and its own facility every Friday evening, starting from May 5, at 6pm.

n Twelve Stradbroke members recently took part in Cricket Force Day to get the ground up to scratch.